TMC leaders hold protest against I-T notices sent to Puja committees

Kolkata, Aug 13: The Banga Janani Wing & Trinamool Mahila Congress two wings of Trinamool Congress holds protest on Tuesday against income tax on Durga Puja committees. This is an eight-hour demonstration that has started at their scheduled time 10 am and will continued till 6 pm at Subodh Mallik Square, Kolkata.

On Sunday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to hold an eight-hour demonstration on August 13 to protest against Income Tax Department's notice issued to Durga Puja committees.

Banga Janani Wing & Trinamool Mahila Congress hold protest against income tax on Durga Puja committees | দুর্গাপুজো কমিটি গুলির উপর আয়কর দপ্তরের কর বসানোর প্রতিবাদে পশ্চিমবঙ্গ তৃণমূল বঙ্গজননী বাহিনী ও তৃণমূল মহিলা কংগ্রেসের অবস্থান বিক্ষোভ #3 https://t.co/ardNltgyQM — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 13, 2019

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had tweeted about this on August 11. 'The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organise Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organisers. Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand "no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees".

Through her tweet she has exhorted Durga Pujo 'organisers, participants and all people who love Bangla' to join the protest.