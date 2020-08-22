YouTube
    Kolkata, Aug 22: A group of TMC leaders have been criticised after they were seen cutting a cake that resembled the Indian National Flag on Independence Day.

    TMC leaders criticised for cutting cake that resembled Tricolour
    Representational Image

    After a video of the incident went viral, TMC leader Dulal Sarkar said, "Our party does not support this kind of an act. Nowadays, many doctored videos are also doing the rounds."

    It can be seen in the video, some local TMC leaders form West Bengal's Malda district cutting and eating a cake that resembles the tricolour to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day.

    The viral video has been criticised by the Congress and the BJP saying it amounted to insulting the national flag.

    The two-and-a-half-minute video triggered a sharp reaction after it has been found on social media on Friday.

    Senior TMC leader Shehnaz Qadri, cousin of Rajya Sabha MP and the party's Malda unit president Mausam Noor, senior leader of Ratua, Sheikh Yasin, and head of the party's Jai Hind Bahini unit in Malda, Krishna Das, can be seen enjoying the cake with local leaders.

    Malda Congress chief Mostak Alam said the video reflected that the Trinamool Congress leaders didn't respect the national flag. "The Indian flag is our pride. Our soldiers are dying at the border to keep the flag flying high while in Malda some senior leaders of the ruling party have forgotten their sacrifice," he said.

    TMC's district vice-president Dulal Sarkar distanced the party from the controversy. "I haven't seen the video but our party does not support this kind of an act. Nowadays many doctored videos are also doing the rounds. I don't know whether this video is a genuine one," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
