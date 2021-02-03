TMC government delays permission to BJP's rath yatras in West Bengal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Feb 03: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda looking to flag off a rally in poll-bound West Bengal that's currently under Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, the state Chief Secretary's Office has asked the BJP to approach the local authorities to seek permission for yatras from where they are to be taken out.

Shah and Nadda are expected to flag off five 'Parivartan Yatras' across the state from February 6 in Bengal for the BJP. The yatra would run for around 20-25 days and the yatras would start from Nabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram and Tarapith.

Farmers' Protest: CM Arvind Kejriwal assures to trace farmers who went missing from protesting site

While the first yatra is slated to be kick-started by Nadda from Nabadwip, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a yatra from Cooch Behar on February 11.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Haldia on February 7 to inaugurate a government project and thereafter participate in a 'Jan Sabha' organised by the party where he will address the public.