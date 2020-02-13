  • search
    TMC fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Feb 13: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress today decided to protest against denial of invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor with a senior party MP and an MLA deciding to boycott the function, sources said.

    Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLA Sujit Bose have decided not to attend the programme, they said. The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city will be inaugurated later in the day by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    "The East-West Metro corridor project was brainchild of Mamata Banerjee during her tenure as Railway minister from 2009-2011. It was she who had sanctioned the money in Railway budget. Now, when the project is being inaugurated she has not been invited. This is an insult to the people of Bengal," Ms Dastidar claimed during an interview to news agency Press Trust of India.

      According to TMC sources, neither Bose nor Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation Chairperson Krish Chakraborty will attend the programme, reported news agency PTI.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
