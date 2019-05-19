  • search
    TMC fumes at 'widely televised' PM's Kedarnath visit, shoots letter to EC

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The TMC wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday alleging the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath is a violation of the model code of conduct.

    "Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over as long as back on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in the letter.

    PM Modi at Kedarnath
    PM Modi at Kedarnath

    He said the prime minister even announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at the temple town.

    "lt is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect. Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly. "Modi Modi" chants are also being heard from the background," he said.

    The TMC leader said all these moves were well calculated with the "ill intention to influence the voters" on the polling day. It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, it added.

    [Mamata's nephew threatens to drag PM Modi to court]

    "Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC. l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong," he said.

    Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Saturday and is expected to be at Badrinath temple Sunday.

    PTI

