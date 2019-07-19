  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trinamool Congress delegation to meet victims of Sonbhadra clashes Saturday

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 19: The Trinamool Congress Friday said a team of its MPs will meet the victims of Sonbhadra clash over a piece of land this week in which 10 people were gunned down and several inured.

    TMC delegation to meet victims of Sonbhadra clashes Saturday

    The TMC's announcement came on a day Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra and taken to a guesthouse after she squatted on the road, insisting that she be allowed to proceed.

    Priyanka's "illegal arrest" shows the 'BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP': Rahul Gandhi

    The delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren, will reach Varanasi airport at 9.15 am Saturday and then take a three-hour drive to Ubbha village in Sonbhadra district, TMC sources said.

    Ten people were killed and 18 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

    Twenty-nine people, including the Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in the Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress uttar pradesh derek o brien

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue