TMC delegation stopped from visiting Sonbhadra, stages dharna at Varanasi airport

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, July 20: A day after Priyanka Gandhi was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress sent it's four-member Parliamentary delegation, led by Derek O'Brien, to violence-hit town of Uttar Pradesh today. The TMC delegation also apparently met with the same fate.

Four-member Parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been stopped by Varanasi police at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur, ahead of their visit to Sonbhadra. Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation is now staging a dharna at Varanasi airport, saud reports.

"Restrained without any reason. From 9.45 this morning they are sitting on dharna just off the tarmac. Delegation have not been allowed to visit hospital or proceed to," AITC official Twitter handle said.

Priyanka was detained at Chunar guest house in Mirzapur on Friday even as she remained adamant to meet the families of 10 people who were gunned down in Sonbhadra this week. The Congress leader arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Banaras Hindu University. When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border.

It was clashover disputed land that led to firing and nine deaths on Wednesday. The incident is now being seen as a caste provoked clash as all the victims belong to the Gond community,

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati politicised the matter further by saying that both the BJP and Congress were responsible for Dalits.

"It is well known that the Congress and the BJP government are the center for atrocities on tribal society in the country. Both the government are equally responsible. In the Congress regime, the tribals were ousted from the forests, which caused some people to become Naxalite," Mayawati tweeted.

Priyanka arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Banaras Hindu University. When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border. A defiant Priyanka then squatted on the ground with the Congress workers and was later taken away in a government vehicle to Chunar.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of a village headman, Yagya Dutt, and the Gond tribals in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.