    TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport who arrived to meet kins of those killed in UP violence

    Lucknow, Dec 22: The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act outrage ha spread across the nation, but the state where most numbers of violence was reported is Uttar Pradesh. The death toll here has reached 16 who were killed in the protest violence. Amid this a four team of Trinamool Congress delegation reached UP to meet the bereaved families of those killed but the delegation were reportedly detained at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon.

    The leaders who were detained are- TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, former MP Dinesh Trivedi, Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.

    One of the delegation Md Nadimul Haque said to PTI that as soon as they got down from the aircraft the UP police surrounded them and were taken to a secluded spot on the runway.

    Hence, they are staging a sit-in near a hanger at the airport.

    The protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act have left at least 23 people dead across the nation, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    BJP buys skull caps to disturb peace: Mamata at anti-CAA rally

    The state is experiencing the maximum number of violence centering the anti-CAA protest. Many public properties have been damaged in this violence so far.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
