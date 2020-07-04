TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, July 04: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, a councillor of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said.

"She has been taken to a hospital. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said. Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

Earlier in the day, a TMC worker was allegedly killed as the ruling party workers clashed with Left-leaning SUCI party in South 24 Parganas. An enquiry has been called into the matter.

TMC workers alleged that a member of the party was beaten up and hacked to death by the SUCI. However, the SUCI has claimed that its district committee member was abducted from his house by TMC workers.

The Leftists have alleged that their member was beaten to death by TMC and then hung from a tree.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree, so we suspect that he has committed suicide. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report," PTI had quoted a police officer.

11 persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes, officials said, adding that three more have been detained. Police said forces have been deployed in the area to tackle the situation.