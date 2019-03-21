  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC celeb candidate from Jadavpur almost forgot Mamata had once won from that seat

    By
    |

    Kolkata, March 21: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of West Bengal announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on March 12 and ever since, two candidates have stolen most of the headlines: Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur and Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat. Being actors, the duo has drawn a massive attention over their candidature and speculation is on whether they can continue to maintain the TMC's dominance over the state election.

    TMC celeb candidate from Jadavpur almost forgot Mamata had once won from that seat
    Caption: Trinamool candidate from Jadavpur Mimi Chakraborty; image credit: Twitter handle @SVFsocial

    Recently, the two women appeared on a channel for an interview over their new political journey and there, Chakraborty's political knowledge did not seem to be flawless. When the anchor asked her whether she had an expectation from getting candidature from Jadavpur - a high-profile constituency in South Kolkata - she replied in the negative. She said: "No, I never thought I will get Jadavpur. I thought I could be fielded from North Bengal (from where she hails) or any other part. But not Jadavpur."

    Lok Sabha election 2019: TMC won Balurghat, a Left bastion, for first time in 2014

    The anchor then tested Chakraborty's political knowledge asking her if she knew who all have contested from Jadavpur in the past elections.

    At first, she was a bit embarrassed and then she took the names of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee - also a towering Left leader, Krishna Basu, Sugata Basu, Sujan Chakraborty and Malini Bhattacharjee.

    The anchor then asked her saying she was forgetting the name of one winner (watch from 5.07 in this video) from the constituency and she replied "Kabir Suman". The anchor kept on pressing saying there was yet another name to be remembered.

    Chakraborty looked puzzled, trying to remember who it was and then as the anchor started to remind her, she said: "Of course, in 1984, Didi."

    After the special talks on Bengal, is BJP struggling to find 42 faces in state for Lok Sabha polls?

    It was in the same constituency that TMC supremo and current chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, had won her first Lok Sabha election in 1984 when she defeated two-time MP from there, Somnath Chatterjee.

    Chakraborty had remembered the date somehow but it was surprising to see her not mentioning the name of her party boss when speaking about the winning candidates from Jadavpur.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal trinamool congress mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue