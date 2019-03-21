TMC celeb candidate from Jadavpur almost forgot Mamata had once won from that seat

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 21: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of West Bengal announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on March 12 and ever since, two candidates have stolen most of the headlines: Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur and Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat. Being actors, the duo has drawn a massive attention over their candidature and speculation is on whether they can continue to maintain the TMC's dominance over the state election.

Recently, the two women appeared on a channel for an interview over their new political journey and there, Chakraborty's political knowledge did not seem to be flawless. When the anchor asked her whether she had an expectation from getting candidature from Jadavpur - a high-profile constituency in South Kolkata - she replied in the negative. She said: "No, I never thought I will get Jadavpur. I thought I could be fielded from North Bengal (from where she hails) or any other part. But not Jadavpur."

The anchor then tested Chakraborty's political knowledge asking her if she knew who all have contested from Jadavpur in the past elections.

At first, she was a bit embarrassed and then she took the names of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee - also a towering Left leader, Krishna Basu, Sugata Basu, Sujan Chakraborty and Malini Bhattacharjee.

The anchor then asked her saying she was forgetting the name of one winner (watch from 5.07 in this video) from the constituency and she replied "Kabir Suman". The anchor kept on pressing saying there was yet another name to be remembered.

Chakraborty looked puzzled, trying to remember who it was and then as the anchor started to remind her, she said: "Of course, in 1984, Didi."

It was in the same constituency that TMC supremo and current chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, had won her first Lok Sabha election in 1984 when she defeated two-time MP from there, Somnath Chatterjee.

Chakraborty had remembered the date somehow but it was surprising to see her not mentioning the name of her party boss when speaking about the winning candidates from Jadavpur.