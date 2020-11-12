TMC activist shot dead in Bengal

YouTube
    Kolkata, Nov 12: A TMC activist was killed and two others injured when unidentified assailants opened fired on them at Andal in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

    Dharamveer Nuniya died on the spot after being shot by two miscreants around 11 pm on Wednesday. Two of Nuniya's companions sustained injuries in the attack.

    A search to apprehend the assailants was underway, the officer said.

    A local TMC leader ruled out any political angle in the incident, but insisted that the guilty should be punished.

    BJP leadership, however, claimed that the incident was a fallout of a factional feud over sharing of spoils in the coal belt.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
