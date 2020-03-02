TMC, AAP MPs hold protest inside the Parliament premises against govt over Delhi violence

New Delhi, Mar 02: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday held a blindfolded protest near Gandhi statue at the Parliament over recent incidents of Delhi riots.

On the first day of the second half of the Parliament Budget Session the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs also protested in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in the national capital last week.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the TMC MPs said that the issue will be raised very strongly in Parliament.

Over 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi that erupted on February 23 evening.

Besides protesting at the Parliament premises, over violence in the national capital last week, the opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots.

Those who gave notice include Congress' NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamarom Kareem (CPM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).