TISS admission: TISS application form for B.Ed- M.Ed courses open now; How to apply?

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Mar 2: TISS application form to apply for B.Ed- M.Ed courses is now available on Tata Institute of Social Sciences official website. The last date to apply online for admission to TISS B.Ed- M.Ed programme is March 17, 2019.

Admissions open for TISS Integrated BEd MEd Programmes:

TISS is offering an unique integrated course B.Ed-M.Ed (3 years) programme for the preparation of policy makers, education planners and sector leaders, teachers and post graduate studies in education towards the preparation of faculty for teacher education as well as other professional work in education.

The programme offers a multidisciplinary, applied social science approach towards the study of teaching and education providing a nuanced understanding of the complexities in the sector, the programme builds a critical perspective on existing knowledge and practice.

The B.Ed-M.Ed program spread over three years (six semesters) will be offered as a full time course with 122 credits.

Click Here for more information about TISS B.ed-M.ed program.

Click here for information on other courses offered by TISS.

Steps to apply for TISS B.Ed- M.Ed courses:

To directly fo to TISS B.Ed-M.Ed program application page use this link http://103.36.84.30:8401/login/

Click on the link which says "New Candidates Register Here".

Register first, create login and password.

Return to page in step 1 and login using the login and password you created in step-3.

Fill up the application form

Submit

Take printout of the acknowledgement for future reference.