Tis Hazari scuffle: Delhi Lawyers call-off strike

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Nov 15: Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee on Friday decided to call off their strike over the clash between police and lawyers on November 3.

    On November 2, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the court complex on November 2, leaving over 20 police personnel and several advocates injured.

    Lawyers strike (A file photo)
    Lawyers strike (A file photo)

    Lawyers in six district courts have been on strike since November 4 to protest against the clash. In unprecedented protests by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside its headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers.

    Today, he Delhi High Court directed authorities not to take coercive action against two police officers who were booked in connection with the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes earlier this month.

    [Tis Hazari clash: Cops end protest, review petition to be filed in Delhi HC]

    A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices and sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police, Bar Council of India (BCI) and other bar associations on a plea from the two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) seeking protection from any coercive actions in the FIRs registered against them till judicial inquiry into the incident is completed

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
