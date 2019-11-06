Tis Hazari clash: #WhereisAmitShah trends as Twitterati asks Anyone home, HM?

New Delhi, Nov 06:

New Delhi, Nov 06: As the 'cops vs lawyers' slugfest started with thousands of police personnel protesting outside the Police Headquarters demanding action against lawyers, Twitterati started wondering why Home Minister Amit Shah was so silent. His silence drew comment through the crisis. Shah, who reached his North Block office in the morning, left in the afternoon for his residence where he chaired a review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with the ministry's top bureaucrats.

It should be noted that at least 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured and 21 vehicles vandalised in the clash on Saturday. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained a deafening silence in the matter. This is surprising because Delhi Police is not controlled by Lt. Governor of Delhi. Shah is directly in-charge of Delhi Police.

Delhi police protests outside headquarters against lawyers brutality

Twitterati started mocking this silence of the Home Minister, causing the top trending hashtag #WhereIsAmitShah questioning why he hasn't responded in the matter:

It's wrong to ask where is Amit shah. we all know that he's busy with Maharashtra Govt formation .

Results declared on 24th .

Lawyers and police battle is just very recent .

Priorities u see

First come first serve #WhereIsAmitShah — Mitalee Rishi (@MitaleeRishi) November 5, 2019

#WhereIsAmitShah

This fight of Lawyers and police started in era of Congress govt. BJP IS NOTING TO DO WITH IT. 😠😠 — AD (@withnnadiii) November 6, 2019

Are you Anti-national or Patriot ? If you aren't sure please take this quiz and find out! 😂#WhereIsAmitShah pic.twitter.com/giMDMrCxbA — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) November 5, 2019

When a state govt has to be destabilised, @AmitShah is on the spot.



When MLAs & MPs are to be bought using black money, Amit Shah is there.



But when law & order has collapsed in Delhi, the Home Minister is nowhere to be found!#WhereIsAmitShah #LawyersVsDelhiPolice — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) November 5, 2019

For the first time in 72 years, the situation in the national capital is such that law & order has become disreputable. We are seeing unprecedented protests from the police force. But HM Amit Shah is mute & missing.#WhereIsAmitShah pic.twitter.com/LgRy6ArbtU — Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2019

Those who break the law, cannot keep law and order. Delhi is living proof of that. Tumse na ho payega... #whereisAmitShah — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 5, 2019