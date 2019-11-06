  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tis Hazari clash: #WhereisAmitShah trends as Twitterati asks Anyone home, HM?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: As the 'cops vs lawyers' slugfest started with thousands of police personnel protesting outside the Police Headquarters demanding action against lawyers, Twitterati started wondering why Home Minister Amit Shah was so silent. His silence drew comment through the crisis. Shah, who reached his North Block office in the morning, left in the afternoon for his residence where he chaired a review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with the ministry's top bureaucrats.

    Tis Hazari clash: #WhereisAmitShah trends as Twitterati asks Anyone home, HM?
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    It should be noted that at least 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured and 21 vehicles vandalised in the clash on Saturday. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

    However, Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained a deafening silence in the matter. This is surprising because Delhi Police is not controlled by Lt. Governor of Delhi. Shah is directly in-charge of Delhi Police.

    Twitterati started mocking this silence of the Home Minister, causing the top trending hashtag #WhereIsAmitShah questioning why he hasn't responded in the matter:

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police amit shah twitterati

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue