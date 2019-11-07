  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police chief meets injured constables

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 7: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday visited the residences of two constables who were injured in the Tis Hazari court clash last week, officials said. Patnaik met Constable Shobhit of Third Battalion and Constable Sandeep of the North District, they said.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    The police chief assured them of all possible medical assistance and help from the department. He also directed the deputy commissioners of police of North district and Third Battalion to constantly monitor their recovery, a senior official said.

    [Tis Hazari clash: Cops end protest, review petition to be filed in Delhi HC]

    Patnaik also met 16 other personnel in the office of the deputy commissioner of police (North) who had sustained injuries in the clash but are back on duty, according to the officials.

    He urged the personnel to keep their morale high and said the entire force stands with them, they said. A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer had triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

    As many as 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the violence.

    PTI

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police delhi police commissioner clash lawyers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue