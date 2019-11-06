Tis Hazari Clash case: HC dismisses review petition, says no coercive action against lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 06: Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed application of police seeking permission to lodge FIR against lawyers in Saket District Court incident.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the Centre's applications seeking clarification and review of the order which said no coercive action be taken against advocates should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

The detailed order is awaited. The hearing was held in a jam-packed courtroom. The Centre, in its application, had urged the court to clarify that its November 3 order creates no impediment in taking action against any further illegalities.

After the November 3 order, an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday, two separate FIRs were lodged by the police in this regard.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

The lawyers closed the main gates at Patiala House and Saket district courts and did not let litigants access the court premises, citing security reasons.

During the protest at Rohini district court, one lawyer took off his clothes and poured kerosene on his body threatening to immolate himself, while another advocate climbed atop a building in the premises.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India Wednesday said that the protest by Delhi Police yesterday seems to be "politically motivated" and the "darkest day in the history of independence" and asserted that the guilty police officials should be arrested within a week.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release that earlier the BCI had asked the Bar Association of Delhi to call off their ongoing strike but after seeing "Delhi Police's conduct", it cannot "sit tight over the matter".

The apex bar body alleged that the policemen remained "absent from duty, shouted slogans, used filthy language" and threatened to "smash and kill lawyers" openly. The BCI in its letter has also demanded constitution of a high-level committee to find out who were involved in "planning the illegal protest of police yesterday".

"Our demand is to arrest the guilty police officials within a period of one week, falling which we shall resort to peaceful dharna for the arrest of these people and for proper disciplinary action against them. The Bar stands united," said the release.