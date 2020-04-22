Tired of sanitising your groceries? This ‘Corona Oven’ aims to disinfect everything in 10 minutes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 22: At the time when the entire world is planning to contain the spread of Covid-19, Ultraviolet light is getting a lot of attention when it comes to disinfecting.

That's because one segment of UV light is extremely effective when it comes to killing microorganisms, including coronaviruses. UV light has been known to kill SARS-CoV-1, which is a cousin of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

Now Bengaluru-based start-up called Log9 Materials has used this technology to develop what it calls a CoronaOven.

We are very pleased to announce that Log 9 has developed a proprietary device for completely neutralizing COVID-19 and... Posted by Log 9 Materials on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

It has invented a UV-C light oven called the Corona Oven that can be used to disinfect food items, PPE, masks etc.

CoronaOven is a lightweight, portable disinfection chamber which is about 20 litres in size - the same as a Microwave oven. It uses UV-light of 254-nanometre wavelength for 10 minutes to kill anything inside. You can place bananas, milk, masks, bread - just about anything and keep it for 10 minutes. There's a timer.

This 20-litre gadget comes in two models priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 13,999. The latter is portable and uses a lithium-ion battery.

Log9Materials has already listed the Corona Oven on the government's e-marketplace, and is in touch with the authorities to help supply it to hospitals.