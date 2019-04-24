Modi beating his trumpet, evading key issues says Chidambaram

New Delhi, Apr 24: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading important issues and instead "beating his own trumpet" on steps taken against Pakistan. He also wondered whether the Prime Minister will speak on top issues concerning the people before campaign ends.

"Tired of listening to the PM beat his own trumpet on what he did to Pakistan. Before the campaign ends, will the PM speak on the top issues concerning the people?" Chidambaram tweeted.

Listing out key issues that the nation is dealing with, the former finance minister said, "The top issues are (1) jobs, (2) farmers' distress and debt and (3) security of all sections of the people. Why is PM silent on these issues?"

Why is PM silent on these issues? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 24, 2019

"People also want to hear the Prime Minister speak on hate speeches, especially by leaders of his own party," he said in a series if tweets.

People want to hear the PM speak on demonetisation, messed up GST and plight of MSMEs. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 24, 2019

"People want to hear the Prime Minister speak on demonetisation, messed up GST and plight of MSMEs," the former finance minister said.

In another tweet, he also hailed actor Shahrukh Khan for saying "being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not". "I hope PM will say 'Fantastic effort, @iamsrk '," Chidambaram tweeted.

The PM often brings up the Balakot strikes and India's retaliation against Pakistan in his poll speeches. Speaking at an election rally in Barmer on Sunday, Modi said that India missed a "golden opportunity" during 1971 war to resolve Kashmir dispute by releasing hundreds of Pakistani troops from the Indian Army's custody "under global pressure".

He also used the Sri Lankan blasts at hotels and churches to draw a parallel to the situation in India before he came to power in 2014.