Tipu killed thousands of Christians and Hindus, how can Congress glorify him: Javadekar

New Delhi, Nov 10: Amid massive protests and uproar over the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti event in Karnataka, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has fired a fresh salvo at the Congress. The BJP has not only been branding Tipu Sultan as a 'tyrant' and a 'mass murderer', it has also tried to highlight Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara giving Tipu event a miss.

Stepping up the attack on Congress, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asked how can the grand old party glorify someone who has killed thousands of Hindus and Christians.

"To hold a state govt event on Tipu Sultan Jayanti who is a symbol of hatred, is surprising. We want to ask Congress how the one who destroyed Churches and temples and killed thousands of Christians and Hindus, is praised in a state govt event?" Javadekar said.

BJP has alleged that Kumaraswamy was skipping the Tipu Sultan celebrations event because of differences with the coalition partner. While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt, the BJP tweeted.

[Karnataka marks Tipu Jayanti amid tight security; several BJP leaders detained]

Meanwhile, hours before the celebrations on Saturday, protests broke out in Madikeri against the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti event, with protesters and police personnel clashing. Congress' Brijesh Kalappa alleged that the protest was sponsored by the BJP. Section 144 has been imposed in the area after the protests.

Security has been tightened in Madikeri town in the light of a shutdown called in the town against Saturday's Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The shutdown has been called by various organisations such as the BJP and the Codava National Council.The police have detained various groups members protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri.