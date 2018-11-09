Tipu Jayanti: CM to take rest, Karnataka on high alert

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu (Coorg) district ahead of Tipu Jayanti which is slated to be held today.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 (unlawful assembly) has been imposed in Srirangapatna, Kodagu and Chitradurga from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Sunday.

Anticipating violence, the state government is on high alert for Tipu Jayanti.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

Those opposing the celebrations say that Tipu was a despot, an anti-Hindu who forced conversions and persecutor of Kodavas and Catholics, while Congress says that Tipu was a secular ruler who fought four wars against the British.

The saffron party has time and again also stated that Tipu Sultan, the ruler of then Mysore from 1782 till his death in 1799, slaughtered several Hindus in Srirangapatna - his seat of power - and in Kodagu, which he invaded during his reign.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will not be attending the official event. In a statement, the CM's office said that Kumaraswamy would not take part in any official function for the next three days in view of doctor's advise.

"On the advice of doctors, the chief minister will take three days rest till November 11. He will spend time with family on these days and there will be no official engagements on these days," the communique said.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the chief minister had told officials before hand that he would be away for medical check-up and hence, his name should not be mentioned in the invitation.