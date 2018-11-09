Tipu Jayanti: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu (Coorg) district ahead of Tipu Jayanti which is slated to be held tomorrow (November 10). Prohibitory orders under Section 144 (unlawful assembly) have been imposed in Srirangapatna, Kodagu and Chitradurga from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Sunday.

Anticipating violence, the state government is on high alert for Tipu Jayanti.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

Those opposing the celebrations say that Tipu was a despot, an anti-Hindu who forced conversions and persecutor of Kodavas and Catholics, while Congress says that Tipu was a secular ruler who fought four wars against the British.

The saffron party has time and again also stated that Tipu Sultan, the ruler of then Mysore from 1782 till his death in 1799, slaughtered several Hindus in Srirangapatna - his seat of power - and in Kodagu, which he invaded during his reign.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy may give Tipu Jayanti celebrations a miss this year.