Tips: How to protect yourself during floods and after floods

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

ew, Delhi,Aug 9: Across India many states are affected by massive floods and incessant rains. Some places advance warning helps people and many a times it is flash floods where people are caught unaware.

Nobody can stop the fury of floods or the destruction it brings with it. However if you know how to prepare for a flood and what do after a flood happens you may be able to limit the damages.

Check out some safety tips which will help you during floods:

A flood situation can be scary, but the most important thing is to try and stay calm.

If you still have time turn off utilities at the main power switch, like water, electrical appliances.

If the water is rising move to higher grounds.

If you have time move the valuables to higher grounds. Try and put your important documents in plastic folders.

If you have time, pack a survival kit which can for 2 days till the time you reach a safer area.

Listen to radio, any local altering system or government instructions for emergency information.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood water. Even six inches of water can also make you loose control.

If you are in a car and water is rising around, quickly abandon the car and move to higher grounds

Stay away from wet electrical equipments, you run the risk of electrocution!

Stay of bridges or fast running water. During floods bridges can wash away.

If you are trapped in a building and water is rising, don't jump to attic, instead go to roof-top.

What to do after floods:

Listen to the authorities, only after they permit or say it safe should one return home.

Before entering the house check for any structural damage.

Don't turn the power on before inspecting the electrical fittings.

Snakes and animals may be in your house, be careful, if possible wear gloves and boots.

Clean, disinfect and dry every flood-contaminated room

Clear up all damaged material.

If you have any insurance then make it sure that you take photos or videos as documents for insurance claim.