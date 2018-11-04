  • search

Tinsukia killings: TMC delegation meets families of men killed by suspected militants

    Dhola(Assam): A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders led by Derek O Brien meets families of the five people killed by ULFA terrorists in Tinsukia.

    Besides O' Brien, the delegation includes TMC MPs -- Mamata Thakur, Nadimul Haque and MLA Mahua Moitra. The Assam Police have provided them with security cover.

    Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district on Thursday night.

    On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.

    Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee demanded a court-monitored inquiry and called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the incident.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
