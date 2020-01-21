  • search
    Tinder's tweet for Valentine's Day gets all kinds of funny reactions

    New Delhi, Jan 21: As you aware that Valentine's Day is round the corner, precisely just 24 days away and Tinder just tweeted to remind people. A few hours back, Tinder the dating app in India shared a tweet on their official handle and it has now sparked hilarious replies from tweeple.

    Tinders tweet for Valentines Day gets all kinds of funny reactions
    Representational Image

    "25 din hai Valentine's Day mein..." Tinder India wrote. The tweet received close to 442 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

    Assuming it is a marketing strategy to make more people join Tinder to look for their partners before February 14, all Tinder had to do was drop a tweet

    Take a look at Tinder's tweet and the reactions:

    Netflix India also joined the fun

    While some took at dig at Tinder, others wrote about how they plan to avoid the day. Many people, however, grabbed the opportunity to drop memes and show how singles may react on Valentine's Day.

