Tinder's tweet for Valentine's Day gets all kinds of funny reactions
New Delhi, Jan 21: As you aware that Valentine's Day is round the corner, precisely just 24 days away and Tinder just tweeted to remind people. A few hours back, Tinder the dating app in India shared a tweet on their official handle and it has now sparked hilarious replies from tweeple.
"25 din hai Valentine's Day mein..." Tinder India wrote. The tweet received close to 442 likes and the numbers are only increasing.
Assuming it is a marketing strategy to make more people join Tinder to look for their partners before February 14, all Tinder had to do was drop a tweet
Take a look at Tinder's tweet and the reactions:
25 din hai Valentine's Day mein...— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020
Netflix India also joined the fun
Bacha lena apne love life ko!— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020
You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don't get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai!— Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 21, 2020
While some took at dig at Tinder, others wrote about how they plan to avoid the day. Many people, however, grabbed the opportunity to drop memes and show how singles may react on Valentine's Day.
Singles to Tinder : pic.twitter.com/P81x3GPykN— Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) January 20, 2020
Mujhe apne haath ko gift dene ke liye valentine's day ka wait karne ki zarurat nahi.— Kasai Brahmin (@besahay_bakait) January 20, 2020
