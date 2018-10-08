Times Now-Warroom Strategies survey predicts outright win for Congress in Rajasthan with 115 seats

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Times Now-Warroom Strategies survey has predicted that the Congress may win 115 of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly elections while the BJP is likely to bag 75 seats. If the survey predictions come true then it would be a massive setback for the BJP which is currently in power in Rajasthan.

In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BJP had registered a landslide win by bagging 163 out of total 200 seats in the state assembly.

In terms of the vote share, the Congress may get 47% while the BJP is likely to get 41%. The 22,345 respondents across 200 Assembly constituencies took part in the survey.

The upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are being seen as the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pattern that emerges in state elections would have a bearing on General Elections or not. In the assembly elections, the voters cast their ballot based on the local issues while for General Elections national issues are expected to matter more.

Another thing is that Prime Minister Modi has not started campaigning in Rajasthan and considering his popularity things may change once he hit the campaign trail.

The Election Commission (EC) on October 6 announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Polling will be held in Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7, and in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28.