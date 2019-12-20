  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 20: The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is likely to assume power in Jharkhand.

    The Times Now exit poll predicted the Congress-JMM alliance would grab 44 seats out of a total of 81, while the Bharatiya Janata Party would bag only 28 seats.

    Representational Image

    In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. However, there can be sharp vote swings between general and state elections, as recent state elections, and several state elections since 2014 have demonstrated.

    The 2014 assembly elections, the BJP won 37 while the Congress got 6 seats. The rest were shared by the state parties.

    The opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and RJD has projected Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate.

    The state went to poll in five phases starting from November 30. Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December.

