Times Now-CVoter exit poll: NDA in Puducherry likely to form government with 21 seats

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Puducherry, Apr 29: With the eighth phase of Assembly elections 2021 come to an end, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry appears all set to form the government in the Union territory, with exit polls on Thursday projecting a clear win for the opposition coalition.

Accoridng to the Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll, it has projected the NDA to win 21 out of the total 30 seats (19 to 23 range) in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, it also projected the incumbent United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to win only 8 seats (6 to 10 range) in the 2021 elections.

Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

The NDA, which consists of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had won only 12 seats in the last Puducherry Assembly Election in 2016.

Also, the UPA, which comprises the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), had bagged 17 seats in the 2016 polls.

Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

According to the Times Now exit poll, others are likely to win just one seat in the Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 held in a single phase on April 6.

It may be recalled that ahead of the April 6 election, the UPA government of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had collapsed in Puducherry and President's rule was imposed in the union territory.

The NDA alliance in Puducherry is being led by N Rangasamy of the AINRC.