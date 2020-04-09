  • search
    Times like these bring friends closer, PM Modi says in reply to Trump’s thank you note

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to US President Donald Trump said that times like these bring friends closer.

    The PM's tweet came out after Trump had said, extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!

    File photo of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi
    Responding to Trump, Modi said, "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.

