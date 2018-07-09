Timeline of Nirbhaya gang-rape case: How the events unfolded

New Delhi, July 9: The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 'Nirbhaya' gang rape and murder case.

The court will hear the review pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the order of the Supreme Court dated May 5 2017. Another accused Ram Singh had allegedly committed suicide at the Tihar jail. A minor in the case was convicted by the Juvenile Justice. Hard and let off after serving a three year term.

Here is how the events unfolded

May 4, 2018: Supreme Court reserves its order on the plea of two of the four convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them.

Nov 13, 2017: The men had then appealed to the court to review their sentences, saying it was "cold-blooded killing in the name of Justice". The court agreed to hear their request in November last year.

May 5, 2017: The Supreme Court pronounces judgement in the case, upholding the death sentence of all four convicts.

March 27, 2017: The Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.

March 6, 2017: All the accused submit additional affidavits in the Court.

February 3, 3017: The Supreme Court decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect, after the petitioners contend that there have been violations in procedure.

January 6, 2017: The Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.

November 28, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case.

November 7, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.

September 16, 2016: Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Delhi) Chaya Sharma, who was transferred to Mizoram post the Delhi gangrape case, attends the hearing.

September 2, 2016: Advocate M L Sharma concludes his submissions.

August 29, 2016: High drama in the courtroom as allegation of the police tampering with evidence is made.

April 8, 2016: Senior advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed amicus curiae.

April 3, 2016: Hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage. Justices Dipak Misra, V Gopala Gowda and Kurian Joseph to hear the case.

December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.

March 15, 2014: The Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of a denial of fair trial.

March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court Bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial Court verdict.

September 13, 2013: Four remaining accused sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.

January 29, 2013: The Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.

August 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by Principal District Magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder of the medical student, sentences him to three years in special home.

March 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar jail.

December 29, 2012: The girl succumbs to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.

December 16, 2012: Six men, including the 17-year-old juvenile, gangrape a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus on December 16, 2012. The girl and her friend were returning home after watching a movie when they were coaxed into the bus by the accused, who then beat up her friend before taking turns in raping her.

OneIndia News (with ANI inputs)

