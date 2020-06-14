Time to walk the talk, wait and watch rather than engage in verbal duel with Nepal

New Delhi, June 14: The Parliament of Nepal passed the constitutional amendment bill to update its so called map of Nepal.

While India has termed this development as untenable, the fact remains that the this development in Nepal remains a mere formality. India has said that this exercise would seal dialogue with Nepal.

While Nepal has been accusing India of not offering dialogue, a top official in New Delhi tells OneIndia that an offer for foreign secretary level talks and a video conference between the foreign secretaries was made. This was in fact made even before the amendment bill was tabled in Nepal.

However, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Oli seemed disinterested in the offer. The reasoning behind this can be best answered by him, but sources say that he could be either dancing to China's tune or indulging in posturing to suit his own political cause.

India says that despite the offer, Oli went ahead with the amendment bill. It is now entirely up to him whether he wants to reciprocate or not, the officer cited above also said.

On the contrary, India would not issue any harsh statements. It is more pertinent that we settle the issue rather than engage in a verbal duel with Nepal, officials say.

India has reminded Nepal about the friendly relations it shared and has repeatedly stated that on the map, it has made its position clear.

India is also closely watching the timing of the developments in Nepal. It comes close on the heels of the standoff with China. We suspect that there could be a Chinese role in this aggression with India, the official cited above said.

The approach by India has been more of a calm one. India has subtly reminded Nepal of the humanitarian and development assistance it had provided, including medicines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership has expanded and diversified in recent years with increased focus and enhanced humanitarian and development assistance by the Government of India and connectivity projects in Nepal," Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson said.

Nepal had alleged that India had encroached upon its territory by deploying soldiers, building a temple and creating an artificial river.

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli said that India had built a Kali Temple, created an artificial Kali river and deployed Indian Army personnel in order encroach upon the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. He said that these earlier belonged to his country.

Oli also criticised, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath for advising Nepal for not committing the mistake of ratcheting up a territorial dispute with India. He said that these remarks were not acceptable to the people of Nepal.

Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura were based on historical records and India should return the areas it had encroached upon.

While India is watching the developments closely, the government had said that the revised official map was a unilateral act and not based on facts.

Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs had said that what Nepal did was contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India, he had also said.