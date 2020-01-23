  • search
    Time to revisit history to know about all heroes of freedom movement: Venkaiah Naidu

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Jan 23: Lamenting that several stalwarts of the country's independence movement such as Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose had been neglected, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said it was time to revisit history and highlight sacrifices made by them.

    Unveiling a statue of Bose at the Raj Bhavan here in commemoration of his birth anniversary, he said history should inspire today's children and they should read about the life of heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

    File Photo
    "Unfortunately, our text books have not given adequate importance to all the freedom fighters," he said adding the need of the hour was to highlight sacrifices of such leaders.

    Referring to leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel, he said in Tamil Nadu too there were freedom fighters including Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and V O Chidambaram Pillai.

    "Great people. (But) you do not find adequate mention of those people in the Indian history... We have neglected these heroes. It is time we revisit the history..", the Vice- President said.

    Naidu said India's history must be "comprehensive" and it should inspire children, about the past of freedom fighters, their glory and the sacrifices made by them.

    "We are a free India now, we must take pride in that and respect these great leaders. Our children must read their lives", he said.

    People should draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and build a 'inclusive peaceful and harmonious nation", he said.

    Referring to his recent visit to the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where several freedom fighters were incarcerated by the British, Naidu said he wanted to show his grand children the sacrifices made by these great people.

    "I suggest all the children across the country not only children, even politicians, particularly, the MLAs, MPs please visit Andaman and Nicobar, see the cellular jail, and then you will understand the sacrifices, dedication, devotion of these great sons of this great country", he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
