  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time to fight COVID-19, not elections, Kishor tells Nitish

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, saying this is time to fight the coronavirus not elections and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls.

    Time to fight COVID-19, not elections, Kishor tells Nitish

    "The coronavirus situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the polls.

    Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar to kickstart JDU campaign through virtual rally on August 7

    "Nitish Kumar ji, this isn't time to fight elections but the coronavirus. Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he tweeted.

    Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before he turned a critic and was expelled from the party, joins leaders like LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in suggesting that the Bihar assembly polls should be deferred due to the pandemic.

    Polls in Bihar are due in October-November but the Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.

    The BJP and the JD(U) have been holding organisational meetings and said that they are ready for the elections.

    More PRASHANT KISHOR News

    Read more about:

    prashant kishor bihar nitish kumar

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue