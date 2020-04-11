Time to become self-reliant, turn India into economic powerhouse: PM Modi at CMs’ meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to strategise ahead for tackling COVID-19. This was the third such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers, the earlier ones had been held on April 2 and March 20, 2020.

The PM observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the States has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount. He emphasised the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge.

He categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

Condemning and expressing distress at the instances of attacks on the doctors and medical staff, and at incidents of misbehaviour with students from North-East and Kashmir, Modi underlined that such cases need to be dealt with firmly. He also spoke about the need to curb Lockdown violations and ensure that social distancing is followed.

Talking about the exit plan from Lockdown, Prime Minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of Lockdown by another two weeks. He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.

He talked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to patients through tele-medicine. He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep.

He also spoke about popularising the AarogyaSetu app to ensure downloads in greater numbers. He referred to how South Korea and Singapore got success in contact tracing.

Based on those experiences, India has made its own effort through the app which will be an essential tool in India's fight against the pandemic, he said. He also referred to the possibility of the app being an e-pass which could subsequently facilitate travel from one place to another.

Talking about the economic challenges, Prime Minister said that the crisis is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.