  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time has come to rise to save democracy and Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called upon people to fight against injustice and said the Congress party will not step behind and will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy till the last breath.

    Addressing the party's "Bharat Bachao Rally" (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, she said there is an atmosphere of "andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)" in the country and the entire nation is asking where is "sabka sath sabka vikas".

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi Image courtesy: @INCIndia

    She also asserted the country will fight against the amended citizenship act as it "shreds" India's soul. "Suffering injustice is the biggest crime. It's time to rise to save democracy and Constitution.

      Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

      Bharat Bachao rally: P Chidambaram slams FM, Modi govt over economy slowdown

      The time has come to save the country and we have to struggle hard for it.

      "The Modi-Shah government bothers neither about Parliament nor institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight. They violate the Constitution everyday and then also celebrate Constitution Day," she said.

      More SONIA GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      sonia gandhi ramlila maidan congress president democracy constitution congress

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue