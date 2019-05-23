  • search
    Time for us to introspect says CPI(M)

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The CPI(M) on Thursday said the people of the country had given a "decisive" verdict in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls and it was time for the Left party to "introspect".

    Representational Image

    The Left Front, which is likely to come up with its worse poll show since 1952, is leading in only five seats so far -- the CPI(M) in three seats in Tamil Nadu and the CPI in two seats in Kerala.

    Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says 'its an ideological battle'

    "The CPI(M) has suffered a serious setback in this election. We shall introspect the reasons for this and draw proper lessons for the future.

    "There are very big challenges ahead regarding the defence of our secular, democratic republic, the institutions of constitutional authority, people's rights and livelihood issues," a statement issued by the party said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
