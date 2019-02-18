Time for talks have passed, must unite against terrorism: Modi

India

New Delhi, Feb 18: Reiterating that terrorism is 'huge threat' to global peace and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also amounts to encouraging it.

PM Modi said this in a joint press address with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. India and Argentina today signed ten MoUs in several areas including Defence, Tourism and agriculture. The agreements were exchanged following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Argentinian President.

"I and President Mauricio Macri agree that terrorism is a huge threat for global peace and stability. Brutal terrorist attack in Pulwama proves that time for talks have passed. Now the entire world needs to unite against terrorism & its supporters and take strong actions," Modi said.

"Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism. Being a part of G20 countries, it's also important that we implement 11 point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration on terrorism today," he added.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral ties and explored new areas of co-operation. President Ram Nath Kovind will host a Banquet in honour of the Argentinian President. Macri will also address the Plenary Session of India-Argentina Business Forum. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai tomorrow.

Earlier today the visiting dignitary was accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him. Macri paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.