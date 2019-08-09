  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time for Pak to stop meddling in India's internal affairs: MEA

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: India on Friday asked Pakistan to stop meddling in the internal matters of the country and urged it to reconsider its decision to suspend the Samjhauta and Thar Express train services between the two countries over New Delhi's recent move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Time for Pak to stop meddling in Indias internal affairs: MEA
    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "It is important to understand that the action taken by Pakistan is unilateral...We have urged them to reconsider the decision...Pakistan is doing this to present a very alarming situation but that is not the case."

    After Samjhauta Express, Pak decides to shut down Thar Express services to India

    On Samjhauta Express suspension, the MEA spokesperson said, "On their side, they (Pakistan) would like to project a panic situation, but that is not the situation So, it is time for Pak to stop interfering in other nation's affairs

    Raveesh Kumar also clarified that the Pakistani airspace is not closed and only re-routing has been done while maintaining that the airspace is operational.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement in which it said, ''Centre's recent move on Jammu and Kashmir is an entirely internal affair".

    More SAMJHAUTA EXPRESS News

    Read more about:

    samjhauta express jammu and kashmir pakistan ministry of external affairs

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue