  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Time for Modi to go home says Naidu

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Amaravati, Jan 26: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go home as the BJP's defeat in the ensuing the general elections was certain.

    Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi
    Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi

    "Save India, save democracy slogan is reverberating across the country. The United India rallies (of opposition parties) are creating a buzz in the country. The country will not tolerate anti-people rule," the TDP president told party leaders during his daily teleconference.

    Also Read | Here's why Chandrababu Naidu wants Andhra people to have more than 3 children

    While antagonism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party was a political inevitability, opposition to Modi was a democratic inevitability, the TDP chief remarked.

    He pointed out that the BJP was routed in the recent elections to the five state assemblies.

    "Now, surveys are making the opposition to Modi clear. The BJP and its puppet parties' defeat is thus certain in the coming elections," he said, referring to the YSR Congress in Andhra.

    Naidu claimed the Centre still owed Rs 1.16 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh and accused the BJP of neglecting the state.

    "I wrote a letter to the prime minister on this," he said, but did not disclose the details.

    The entire country demanded that justice be done to the state.

    Also Read | Collective leadership need of the hour: Chandrababu Naidu

    In Parliament, 15 parties questioned the Centre on this.

    At the recent Kolkata rally, 22 parties demanded justice for Andhra Pradesh , but the YSRC never questioned the Centre.

    "The people will teach a lesson to the BJP and the YSRC," Naidu added.

    Read more about:

    chandrababu naidu narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue