TikTok video that attempts to spread hate over Ansari's lynching taken down, complaint registered

New Delhi, July 09: A video that was circulated on app TikTok cited the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand and attempted to spread hatred and communal discord. The video was allegedly posted by a group which called itself "the TikTok group Team 07", said reports.

In the controversial video which has now been taken down, five youths could be heard saying, "Maar toh diya Tum ne Tabrez ko, par Kal jab uski aulaad badla le toh ye mat kehna Musalman atankwadi hai. You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists".

After 3 years, Woman finds 'missing' husband on TikTok video

TikTok has removed the video after a complaint and has said that the content "violates its Community Guidelines". The video, which can disturb peace between two communities, was heavily criticized on social media for spreading hate speech.

An investigation is underway to trace the person who released the video and those who featured in it.

A case has been registered at cyber police station under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

The video went viral on social media from Tik Tok user account @hasnaink07 and it purportedly showed that popular Tik Tok influencer Hasnain Khan is propagating revenge for Ansari's death.

An information about the video was given to Mumbai Police's twitter handle from @SinghPramod2784.

The user of the handle says that those seen in the video are working in albums of @ZeeMusicCompany.

"These hate mongers are working in albums of @ZeeMusicCompany. All these faces are known. @MumbaiPolice , here is a job on your hand. People shown in this video should be put to custodial interrogation," reads the tweet.

In response, the Zee Music Company removed the video of those 'influencers' and replied to the complaint from their official twitter handle @ZeeMusicCompany.

"Thank you for bringing this to our notice, we have removed their music video 'tere bin kive' from all our platforms. They are not Zee Music Co artists", it tweeted.

The official said the investigation is underway. Ansari died after he was allegedly assaulted by a mob on suspicion of theft, which made him to chant "Jai Shreeram" and "Jai Hanuman."