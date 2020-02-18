TikTok user falls off moving train after stunt goes terribly wrong; Railway Ministry issues advisory

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday shared a horrifying video which appears to be filmed on a TikTok, shows a man performing stunts on a moving train. However, the stunt went terribly wrong.

The seven-seconds-long video shows a man hanging out of the doorway of the moving train. In matter of seconds, the man loses his balance and tumbles on the rail tracks. As people were screaming in horror, the man eventually stands up at the end of the video and appears unhurt.

Goyal criticized the man for performing horrifying stunts. He said, "Doing stunts on a moving train is not bravery, but is a mark of foolishness."

Taking to the microblogging site, Goyal wrote,"Chalti train mein stunt dikhana bahaduri nahi, moorkhta ki nishani hai. Niyam ka palan kare aur surakshit yatra ka anand le.'' The minister also urged traveller to follow rules.

The video clip has received over 16,000 views and tons of reactions, most of them are netizens criticising the stunt.

The lip-syncing app - TikTok - has become India's biggest obsession. The application which was launched in 2017 by China-based developer Bytedance, was earlier only limited to create, upload and share comedy and music videos. But, now it has reached to different heights altogether (and not in a good way).