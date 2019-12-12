Tihar seeks two hangmen from UP: Will Nirbhaya’s killers hang on Dec 16

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 12: After seven years of long waiting the Nirbhaya's rapists are going to be hanged on December 16. The Delhi Tihar jail authorities are preparing for the culprit's dooms day.

According to the reports, the hangmen is to be brought from Uttar Pradesh, and the death warrant of the four accused will be issued soon. But some formalities are still remaining.

According to PTI report, the jail authorities has asked UP to provide two hangmen on short notice, amid reports that four men convicted in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case may be executed soon.

Nirbhaya convicts petition to be heard by Supreme Court on Tuesday

After the Hyderabad gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor, all the accused were killed in an encounter by the Hyderabad police. Viewing the nationwide outrage demanding justice for the rape victims across the nation, speculation became high in the media about the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case of December 16, 2012 could be hanged later this month only. Developments in the Nirbhaya gang rape comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the gang-rape.

The UP Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar told PTI on Thursday that the department is ready to provide the hangmen.

Earlier, a jail in Buxar district of Bihar had been directed to keep 10 pieces of ropes ready by the end of this week, this triggered speculations that these might be meant for the 2012 Nirbhaya case convicts.

As there were no hangmen in Tihar jail Delhi, the authorities asked the UP jail to provide hangmen as they knew there were two hangmen in UP, the authorities asked to provide the hangmen on short notice, said the ADG (Prisons).

Reports, suggests that the prisons department have received a request in this matter from the Tihar administration through fax on December 9. Where it was mentioned that some convicts in the jail were awarded capital punishment and their legal and constitutional remedies had been exhausted, as per PTI.

Four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma are on death row for two years.

Buxar jail in Bihar told to make 10 ropes; speculation rife it's for Nirbhaya convicts

The rarest of the rare brutal gang rape case on Nirbhaya shocked the entire nation. Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The paramedic student who was brutally raped inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road with her friend who was also beaten by the culprits.

Among the six, one of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another accused, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.