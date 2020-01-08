  • search
    Tihar jail to conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts before Jan 22

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Tihar jail administration will conduct 'dummy execution' to check status of gallows and their preparedness a day after a Delhi court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case and declared they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22,

    The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22.

    "Tihar to conduct dummy execution in coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place," said Tihar Jail administration in a statement.

    Nirbhaya case: Ready to hang convicts, will bring 'great relief' to me: Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad

    The executive engineer of PWD, superintendent and other jail officials will be present at the time of the dummy execution.

    Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, on Tuesday said he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society.

    He said executing those who were involved in the horrific crime will bring 'great relief' to him, Nirbhaya's parents and everybody else.

    The death warrant, also known as black warrant, addressed to the office of the Tihar jail chief, was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

    Nirbhaya's killers to hang on 22nd January, 7 am

    The gangrape of 23-year-old, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless one, sparked outrage across the country. Repulsed, people took to the streets across the country, demanding justice for her and better safety measures for women. The case led to toughening of India's rape laws.

    nirbhaya gang rape death penalty tihar jail patiala house court

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
