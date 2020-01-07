Tihar Jail officials to seek Meerut hangman to execute Nirbhaya rapists

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Tihar, Jan 07: Tihar Jail officials to write to UP Prisons to seek service of a hangman and to inform them about the date and time of execution of all 4 convicts as decided by the court today.

According to reports, officers in Tihar, the largest prison in Asia, had said special ropes for the execution are being brought from jail in Bihar's Buxar, which also sent ropes for the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Court all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on Tuesday, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.

Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's mother said,'' The order (on death warrant) will restore faith of women in law.''

The court has given fourteen days for the convicts to exercise their legal remedies.

The convicts' lawyer AP Singh said, "We will file a curative petition in Supreme Court," ANI reported.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so," according to PTI.