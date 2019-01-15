  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tihar Jail Deputy Superintendent removed for alleged misdemeanor

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Tihar Jail's Deputy Superintendent Jagdish Singh has been removed for his alleged "misdemeanors", including releasing a prisoner without a proper order by a competent court, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

    Tihar jail. File photo
    Tihar jail. File photo

    Singh was removed after the approval of Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev following an inquiry, the Delhi government's vigilance department said in the statement.

    "Jagdish Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, was found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider, and also in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order of the competent court," the statement read.

    Also read: Income tax exemption set to go up, announcement likely in interim budget

    It stated that the chief secretary removed him from service by "imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement".

    A few days ago, the health department's store purchase supervisor was also removed on charges of "irregularities" to the tune of Rs 46,64,000 in the purchase of consumables for stores of a state-run hospital, the statement said.

    Dev, who was appointed as the chief secretary in November last year, has emphasised that there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misdemeanor, it added.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    tihar jail delhi government vigilance corruption

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue