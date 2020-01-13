  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tigress’ fresh pugmarks spotted at J'khand-Bengal border

    By PTI
    |

    Jhargram, Jan 13: Fresh pugmarks of a big cat have been spotted near a forest along the Jharkhand-West Bengal state border, officials said. The pugmarks, ascertained by forest officials as that of a tigress, were spotted near Dainmara forest in Jharkhand's Ghatsila on Sunday, they said.

    Tigress’ fresh pugmarks spotted at Jkhand-Bengal border
    Representational Image

    The tigress had also injured a cow not far from where her pugmarks were spotted, the officials said.

    WATCH: Two male tigers fight it out in Ranthambore over a tigress

    The pugmarks of the same tigress were spotted at two different areas of adjoining Jhargram district in West Bengal earlier this month, a senior forest official said.

    "The tigress is suspected to have entered West Bengal from Jharkhand through the Dalma forest range and has returned through the same path," he said.

    Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jhargram range, Basab Raj Holichhi said no fresh pugmarks have been spotted in Jhargram district.

    The pugmarks of the tigress were spotted at Binpur and Belpahari areas in the district on January 5 and 6 respectively.

    "Trap-cameras have been set up and vigil has been upped," he said.

    Angry villagers beat Tigress to death with sticks in Pilibhit reserve, make video

    Pugmarks of smaller size were also spotted alongside those of the tigress in Jhargram, giving rise to speculations that those might be of her cub, officials said.

    However, wildlife experts dismissed the possibility after examining the smaller pugmarks, stating that they had imprints of claws which is not found in the case of felines, they added.

    More TIGRESS News

    Read more about:

    tigress west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue