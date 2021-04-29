Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021 has predicted that the BJP will have an edge in the West Bengal elections.

It has predicted 130-156 seats for the ruling TMC. In the case of the BJP, the exit poll said that the BJP would end up with 134 to 160 seats. However in the case of the Left-Congress alliance, the exit poll predicted only 0-2.

In terms of vote share, the TMC would bag 44 per cent while the BJP will end up with 43 per cent, the exit poll says.

In the Presidency out of the 108 seats, the TMC is predicted to win 73 of the 108 seats. The BJP is expected to win in 34 seats, while the Left-Congress would end up with 1.

In the Jalpaiguri region of the 27 seats, the BJP is predicted to win 27. The rest of the parties would end up with none.

In the Medinipur region which has 56 regions, the TMC is expected to win 21, while the BJP would bag 34 seats. The Left-Congress alliance is unlikely to open its account whereas the others could end up with 1 seat.

In the Burdhwan region where there are 54 seats up for grabs, the TMC is expected to win 18, and the BJP 36. The Left alliance and others are unlikely to open their account.

In Malda of the 47 seats, the TMC is winning 31 seats, while the BJP would end up with 16. The Congress-Left alliance will not open its account in this region.

The first round of polling took place on March 27 and the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The counting of votes for the 292 of the 294 constituencies will take place on May 2. Polling in two constituencies had been postponed due to the death the candidates.