Tigers, rhinos, elephants and more: Here's all the incredible species under threat of extinction

New Delhi, Jan 21: Conservationists have warned that nature faces a global mass extinction for the first time since the dinosaurs disappeared. But what other species are in danger?

Nearly all of the thousands of currently threatened species -- mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, plants and invertebrates -- are at risk because of human activities, including habitat loss, introduction of non-natives, and the effects of climate change, say scientists.

The Earth is currently losing animal species at 1,000 to 10,000 times the natural rate, meaning we could see 30 to 50 percent of the planet's species going extinct by 2050.

Bengal Tiger : Population: more than 2,500

A British wildlife charity has predicted that tigers will be extinct within a decade. Born Free says the species has seen a 96 per cent reduction in the last century.

Bengal Tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, the Amur tiger was driven to the brink of extinction in the 1940s with no more than 40 left in the wild. Bengal tigers are found mainly in India, with smaller populations in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, China and Myanmar. Tigers are threatened by habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and conflict with humans.

But it is the South China tiger and the Sumatran tiger that currently face the biggest threat to their survival.

The South China tiger is actually believed to be extinct in the wild as it has not been spotted since the 70s.

Gorillas: Exact Population unknown

Some subspecies of gorillas are classified as Critically Endangered and Endangered - these include Cross River Gorillas and Mountain Gorillas.

There are only 200 to 300 Cross River Gorillas left in the wild and 900 Mountain Gorillas.

The Hawksbill Turtle has lost 90 percent of its population, 80 percent of which has been lost in the last decade.

The Sumatran Orangutan is a Critically Endangered species with approximately 80 percent of the population lost in the past 75 years.

Orangutans : 14,613

The Sumatran orangutan is a critically endangered species with approximately 80 per cent of the population lost in the past 75 years. This is mainly as a result of mass deforestation.

Highly intelligent, Orangutans share 96.4% of genes with humans. Female Orangutans are hunted most, and if caught with offspring, the young are often kept as pets.

Sumatran Orangutans live in the trees of tropical rainforests, and rarely travel on the ground.

Rhinos -Fewer than 100

The black rhino, the Javan rhino and the Sumatran rhino are among the most endangered species in the world.

The Javan rhino is the most threatened with extinction with the total population of only 60 surviving in one National Park in Java, Indonesia.

The Sumatran rhino is critically endangered. It has been estimated that less than 100 exist today in the wild.

Asian Elephant :Population: Fewer than 50,000

Elephants are victims of deforestation and poachers who kill them and sell their tusks on the illegal ivory market. Elephant numbers have declined by 80% in less than 25 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Blue Whale :Population: 10,000-25,000

Blue whales are harmed by ship strikes and fishing gear. Climate change has had an impact on krill, their food supply. The largest animal in the world (they can weigh up to 200 tons) blue whales are at the top of the food chain and important to the health of the marine environment.

Red Panda :Population: less than 10,000

Red pandas live in the Eastern Himalayas. Slightly larger than a house cat, they are poached for their pelts. Much of their forest habitat is being cleared, and they are often killed when they get caught in traps meant for other animals.